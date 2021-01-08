Two-truck collision kills Byars man

A Byars man was tragically killed in a two-vehicle collision Thursday night a few miles from Stratford in a neighboring county.
State troopers are still investigating what might have caused the pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Tracy Wall to go over a highway's center line where it struck a second approaching truck.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released Friday morning shows Wall was alone while driving southbound on U.S. Highway 177.
Also driving alone was John Grundann, 69, of Shawnee, whose truck was traveling northbound on the same highway.
At nearly 9 p.m. Jan. 7 Wall's truck is reported to have gone over the center line where it struck the front driver portion of the pickup driven by Grundann.
The crash site in McClain County came over three miles north of Stratford near the Garvin County line.
An investigator with the state medical examiner's office pronounced Wall dead at the scene from massive injuries.
Grundann was taken by a Wadley's EMS ambulance to Norman Regional Hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition with leg and trunk injuries.
Although the official cause of the collision is still under investigation, troopers did report Grundann was the only one wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
Assisting troopers at the wreck site were firefighters from Byars and Stratford and deputies from McClain and Garvin counties.
