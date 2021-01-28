Two very different sides in lawsuit

There are two very different sides to a civil lawsuit that this week resulted in a $4 million judgment being awarded to a Pauls Valley city councilman targeted by online accusations last summer.
The face and voice of the online broadcasts was Joel “Skip” Mitchell of Lindsay, who in Facebook posts last June accused Vice Mayor Patrick Grimmett of such things as domestic abuse.
After a hearing this past Monday in a Garvin County courtroom it was Grimmett who was awarded the multi-million dollar judgment from Mitchell's Forum Consulting Group, LLC.
Grimmett's attorney, Brett Agee, told the PV Democrat on Wednesday the judgment went his client's way after Mitchell failed to provide any evidence supporting his claims, which both Grimmett and Agee say are false.
On the other side Mitchell said the hearing was not the proper time to present evidence. He calls it a “procedural move” on his part leaving the Jan. 25 hearing without taking the stand to testify.
Mitchell, who claims to stand by his posted statements, says he will appeal this week's decision.
A second lawsuit by Grimmett, this one against Mitchell as an individual, has a court hearing scheduled in March.
More details from both perspectives will be in the next edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat.
