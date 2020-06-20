Unity the thing with PV gathering

Unity and community are key ingredients for an upcoming Pauls Valley gathering, organized as a response to the movement to bring awareness to racial injustice in the United States.
United in the Valley is a time of prayer and community soul-searching, set for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27 in Wacker Park.
Justen Robinson, member of Valley Life Church in PV, and the church's pastor, Andy Davidson, are among the local folks who have been thinking about the need for this kind of event.
Robinson, an African American, says a community event, uniting to bring equality to all races, has been on his mind since last month's death of George Floyd under the knee of a white police officer in Minnesota.
“The best medicine for this county is prayer. This is like a prayer for the community, to continue to pray for unity and grow stronger together. We can't do anything without prayer,” Robinson told the PV Democrat on Friday. “We don't need to be judging each other but coming together and learning to love each other.”
In Pauls Valley's case, the next step is a community gathering next weekend. Robinson just wants to contribute to something that brings people together instead of dividing them.
“Since George Floyd's death, the shootings and the protests, everyone is starting to understand the issues, but we're still divided,” he said. “Right now, I want to do something that will bring people together, show that we don't have to be divided. I felt in my heart that this was the right thing to do.”
For Davidson, the idea of being a part of organizing an event like this was spurred by a story he read last week in the PV Democrat. It focused Pauls Valley's African American mayor, Jocelyn Rushing, who publicly thanked Derrick Jolley, a white assistant police chief in PV, for his comments during a previous TV interview.
In the interview, Jolley blamed Floyd's death on the officer who pressed his knee onto Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as he was being detained on the ground. That action cut off Floyd's ability to breath and caused his death.
“In the church, the word is 'fellowship.' With this, there is no agenda. We want to stay focused on fellowship and prayer,” Davidson said, adding that a number of pastors are expected to be at the June 27 event. “When Justen contacted me, I was already thinking about this. When I read your article in the paper about what Jocelyn had said, I thought it makes sense – what our mayor would say as a person of color.
Davidson said that while the nation might be divided, Pauls Valley can united.
"Let's focus on that – not ignore the fact that there are social injustices out there, but getting together as a community," he said.
Robinson said he's been talking a lot these days with his kids about racial justice issues that are coming to the forefront. He hopes what they learn now, they can pass on to their friends – and when they grow up, to their own kids.
One memory in particular stands out. Robinson described a time he was driving with his wife, who is white, and their children, when they were stopped by a police officer in Wynnewood.
The tone of the entire encounter is what Robinson remembers the most. He still doesn't know why he was pulled over that day.
“He said, 'Don't ask why I pulled you over,' but we know why,'” Robinson said. “In my mind, I think it was because of the color of my skin. I've never had that happen to me.”
He was arrested that day for driving with a suspended license – something he had taken care of earlier, but couldn't prove at the time of the traffic stop.
“Where I grew up in Pennsylvania; my friends were from all different races. I always get along with all people," Robinson said.
He wants next Saturday's gathering at Wacker Park to help area residents put aside all their differences.
“Even if you don't know anyone out there, I invite you to come meet different people and just be a part of the community," he said.
