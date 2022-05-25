One unusual ride through a Pauls Valley parking lot led to a brief pursuit by officers and a couple of criminal charges for a local man running home.
Now facing a couple of felony charges, including making an attempt to escape officers, is Jesse Farnham, 27.
The incident came the evening of May 16 when a local police officer taking a report in the 700 block of West Grant saw a pickup turn into the parking lot of a convenience store.
With the truck driving too fast and its engine revved up and ties squealing, it drove over a pot hole lifting it off the ground.
The officer reports two individuals had to move quickly to avoid being hit by the truck, which then drove northbound in Pear Street.
With sirens blaring and the officer ready to go after the truck, it quickly stopped and Farnham jumped out running over to two individuals in the parking lot. One of those individuals turned out to own the truck.
Then Farnham walked back to the truck as an officer says he showed the signs of being under the influence of narcotics.
That’s when the unusual ride turned even stranger as Farnham was being taken into custody.
“As I pulled handcuffs out of the handcuff case Jesse started to walk backward,” an officer reports.
“I told Jesse to stop. Jesse turned around and began to run.”
Farnham then ran southbound on Pear Street as the officer, unable to get him stopped, used his patrol car to follow him to what turned out to be his residence in the 100 block of North Locust.
The officer followed Farnham inside and finally got him into custody.
Court documents show Farnham was sentenced to a five-year term in 2019 with all but two suspended for a stolen vehicle conviction in Kay County.
A year later Farnham was given a two-year sentence for firearm possession in Cleveland County.
Earlier this year he was handed a 10-year suspended sentence for an unauthorized use of a vehicle case in Garvin County.
