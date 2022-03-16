Up close with school bill

A hot button in the world of Oklahoma education got an up close touch during a legislative luncheon last week in Pauls Valley.
One of the players in the state Senate’s recent consideration of a proposed “school choice,” or “voucher” bill,” allowing state funding to follow students into systems outside public schools, was one of the guests at the local gathering March 11.
State Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, whose district includes much of Garvin County, said he voted to pass the bill out of committee and onto a full Senate vote because he was asked to by the bill’s sponsoring senator.
McCortney also says he knew the legislation included a mechanism to ensure public schools wouldn’t be hit hard with a massive decrease in funding from monies going out to places like private schools if Senate Bill 1647 actually became a reality someday.
“What this didn’t have before is a commitment, if we do this, to find the funding to offset the decreases to the funding for rural schools, well, really for all schools,” McCortney said moments after the luncheon sponsored by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Not addressed was the issue of accountability for the state funds going out to private entities if the proposed bill had become law.
That reality doesn’t appear likely as Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, who also has a district with a part of Garvin County, has already announced he doesn’t plan to hear the bill in the House even if it does pass in the Senate during a future vote.
One of the supporters of the bill is Gov. Kevin Stitt as one of his staff members, Saxon Allton, told the PV audience the governor believes competition is the key as it could help the state’s education as a whole.
“My boss believes if you introduce competition it can increase the beneficial outcomes for the students,” Allton said, referring to Stitt.
“He believes in funding students not systems.”
Ironically just two days earlier the tone was far different as Pauls Valley Superintendent Mike Martin told his school board members the bill would be devastating to public schools as it would literally take millions of dollars away and shift that money to private schools.
“This is probably the biggest thing I’ve seen in education – this voucher bill,” Martin said.
“There’s a lot of people against this. They see the detriment this will have to public schools.
“Estimates are in the first year this will take $50 million away from public schools and that would go up from there. There’s no accountability with this.”
