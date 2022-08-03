Up next are the absentees

With voter registration already passed the next big deadline is days away for a primary runoff election coming later this month.
Requests for mailed absentee ballots must be submitted to the Garvin County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
The ballot for the Aug. 23 election includes:
• One race is current U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon vying to be the Republican nominee in the race to fill the U.S. Senate seat opening up with the retirement of Jim Inhofe.
The winner will face Democratic nominee Kendra Horn in the November general election.
• On the Democratic ticket for Oklahoma’s other U.S. Senate office are Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger.
For this one the winner will take on current incumbent Senator James Lankford, who is the Republican nominee this fall.
• State Rep. Todd Russ and Oklahoma Tax Commission Chairman Clark Jolley are the Republicans running for state treasurer.
The one winning this race will go against Democrat Charles de Coune and Libertarian Gregory Sadler.
• Joy Hofmeister has left her office of superintendent of public instruction to move over to the Democratic side to run against incumbent Republican Governor Kevin Stitt, along with Libertarian Natalie Bruno and Independent candidate Ervin Yen later this year.
Ryan Walters and April Grace are running to be the Republican nominee for the office Hofmeister has held for the past few years.
• Leslie Kathryn and Sean Roberts are on the Republican ballot for commissioner of labor.
• The Republican runoff for corporation commissioner is between Kim David and Todd Thomsen.
• Ballots for some Garvin County voters will include a couple of Alex school propositions in neighboring Grady County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.