Three big thumbs up came this week for the first really big step for plans to use some pandemic relief funding to upgrade just about all the facilities at Garvin County's fairgrounds.
All three county commissioners have for months made it clear their top project is the fairgrounds when it comes to the American Rescue Plan Act, best known simply as ARPA, money coming to the county.
Garvin County is expected to receive just over $5 million in the federal ARPA money, meant to help with efforts to recover from the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
During this week's regular meeting commissioners gave their approval to the lowest of three bids submitted last week for the fairgrounds project.
“I was told it will take three to four weeks to get the materials in if we proceed,” said County Clerk Lori Fulks to commissioners.
“I think we need to get on this as fast as we can.”
In all, just over $629,000 in federal pandemic funds was approved to provide all the fairgrounds' buildings with a new roof and siding, along with insulation for most of the facilities and the addition of a new overhead door.
The new door is meant to upgrade the fairgrounds' ability to host drive-thru vaccination clinics or other health related testing needs needed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Other renovations previously discussed include making the fairgrounds better equipped to serve as an emergency shelter and a storage facility for personal protective equipment, also known as PPE.
Another ARPA project on the county's radar is the installation of a new awning at the Garvin County Health Department facility in Pauls Valley to provide an outdoor cover for drive-thru vaccination clinics there.
Commissioners have also made a general commitment to use some of the relief funds to help out food assistance programs in the county – namely to Samaritans of Pauls Valley and Delta Community Action food pantries serving residents all over the county.
•••
Also approved was another month of overtime for dispatchers at the county 911 call center.
Commissioners gave their OK to the overtime pay for the county's 911 dispatchers expected to work some extra hours in November.
Dave Johnson, emergency management director in Garvin County, says more dispatchers are needed for a full staff, but the problem is no one is applying.
“I'm concerned,” he said about the current staff getting “worn out” by having to work so many hours to ensure all shifts are covered.
“This has been going on for four months. There isn't a work force out there looking for a job.”
