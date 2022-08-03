Upping the game for local business

It appears Pauls Valley is looking to up its economic development game but with a more modern twist thanks to technology.
Members of PV's city council agree it's a good idea to utilize the services of a company that collects data from cell phones and other sources in the hope of convincing more retailers and developers of the potential here.
City Manager Lee Littrell is familiar with the Retail Attractions firm and believes it could be a good long-term fit for Pauls Valley.
“This is a company that collects data, cell phone data. It gives them the number of times people visit stores,” Littrell said.
“We're hoping to create more retail in Pauls Valley to generate more sales taxes in order to get more done for the citizens of Pauls Valley. Whether it's food or clothing or whatever it is, more retail stores is good for the sales taxes generated.
“The idea is trying to bring in more retailers to a town. This method is used to create economic development in your town.”
Littrell says the data, meant to show where people are shopping, is not collected by calling people but instead the pings on their phones.
Council members are fully on board giving their OK to paying a $2,500 monthly fee for the service.
“I like it. I think it's forward thinking,” Eric Smith said.
One portion of a contract for the service shows the company will “research, purchase, analyze and collate a thorough and detailed market study that will prove up and validate retail and other development potential in the city and trade area.”
“It marries retailers and developers,” Littrell said.
“They share that information with retailers and developers. They will present this to retailers to show the amount of foot traffic for stores in Pauls Valley. They want to show developers the foot traffic a town has.
“This is about the foot traffic retail stores get and the people they bring in. This counts the number of people that stores get during the course of a year.
“This process is a marathon not a sprint. We may not get to the end of a year and have anything but that doesn't mean it's not working.”
At the same time the city manager says this is meant to add more retailers and not hurt the ones already here.
“This is not meant to compete with downtown,” he said about stores located in this part of town.
“We've got some things in the works that are meant to help downtown.”
