A vote came Tuesday night that could soon open Pauls Valley's closed hospital as an urgent care center.
Three members of the Pauls Valley City Council and local hospital authority gave their blessing to an agreement allowing the Southern Plains Medical Group to move forward with plans to soon open the hospital building closed since last fall.
Plans right now are to get the urgent care operation open in a matter of weeks.
More details about the development with the local hospital will come in this weekend's edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat.
