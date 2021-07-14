Utility measure gets voters' OK

The vote count was down but it didn't matter as a utility franchise agreement in Pauls Valley was passed Tuesday for another couple of decades.
To be exact, it's a 25-year period for the Oklahoma Natural Gas franchise that was approved during the July 13 election.
The franchise easily passed by a 58-4 count, which comes out to 93.5 percent in favor of the measure.
Most of the votes, 42 in all, were cast on election day Tuesday, while 18 votes came by absentee mail. Only two votes came during the two-day early voting by in-person absentee ballot on July 8-9.
Local voters approved a similar franchise agreement in 1996, also for a 25-year period, which allows ONG to distribute natural gas in Pauls Valley.
“This will allow them to operate within the city limits,” says Pauls Valley City Manager James Frizell.
•••
Next up is an election in a few weeks that will decide who will be the next Garvin County commissioner for District 1 on the western side of the county.
The election will be Sept. 14 as Republican Larry Chandler of Lindsay, now serving in an interim role, and Democrat Kevin Foraker of Maysville – are on the ballot.
The winner will replace the now retired longtime commissioner, Kenneth Holden, who stepped down back in February.
The deadline to get registered to vote in the election is Aug. 20, while mailed absentee ballots need to be requested by Sept. 7. Find out more at the Garvin County Election Board.
