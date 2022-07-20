Utility rates to take a hike

Costs keep going up these days on just about everything as utility rates in Pauls Valley will soon the list of things going nowhere but upward.
City manager Lee Littrell says the upcoming increase to local water, sewer and trash rates is due to a city ordinance calling for the rates to follow the bigger picture.
“There's an ordinance that states at the end of the fiscal year rates go up or down based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI),” Littrell said.
He adds the rates are supposed to “automatically adjust at the beginning of every fiscal year,” which actually started back on July 1.
“That index is up 9.2 percent this year. That means residents will see an increase in their utility bill by nearly 10 percent.”
Before coming to Pauls Valley earlier this year, Littrell says when he worked as city manager in Elk City the same thing was done there.
When asked about why the CPI and local rates are going up, he is quick to say today's high inflation is a big reason.
“In the past that's not nearly as high,” Littrell said about the index.
“With the way inflation is it's higher than it normally is.”
A glimpse into the impact comes with the current utility costs for PV residences in the lowest usage categories, specifically for the first 1,000 gallons of water and first 2,000 gallons for sewer, along with only one polycart.
For a home like that residents are paying around $40 a month for the water, sewer and trash services. Outside the city limits the cost is closer to $47.
The rate increase for these minimum usage homes should wind up being around $4 to $5 more a month.
“If you've got a basic water bill it might go up by maybe $5 a month,” the city manager said.
Naturally, the rates and future increases will go up for residences and local businesses with higher usage levels.
“We'll send out notices to people, and the increases will probably start in September.”
