Valentine's Day
Obituaries
Lois Jean Merritt, 85, of Norman passed away February 12, 2020. Services are pending at this time. Please check back with Primrose Funeral Service for updated service time. Sign the online guestbook at www.primrosefuneralservice.com.
Kathryn "Ruth" W. Harris of Elmore City, Oklahoma was born to Ernest and Mary Lena (Donaho) Noble on April 15, 1936 in Sulphur, Oklahoma and passed from this life on February 11, 2020 in Elmore City, Oklahoma at the age of 83 years. Ruth grew up in Sulphur, Oklahoma. She worked at Profession…
Charles E. Fox of Pauls Valley passed away February 6, 2020 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 86 years.
