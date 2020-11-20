'Valid' numbers up for petition

A brief meeting of Garvin County election officials Friday morning brought the final numbers for a citizens' petition that calls for an investigative audit of the city of Pauls Valley.
Early indications are the petition, which focuses on the operation of the hospital closed in 2018, has enough signatures to have an official audit conducted.
With a similar petition falling just short earlier this year, this second one collected a total of 374 signatures.
From that 317 are described as “valid” as it's believed at least 304 were needed for passage. Another 57 signatures were invalid.
Election officials will next mail their findings to the state auditor's office in Oklahoma City.
