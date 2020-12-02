Vet salute spreads into the holidays

For one American Legion group in Garvin County the salute to America’s military goes well beyond last month’s Veterans Day.
Members of American Legion Post 202 in Elmore City are again stepping up to take part in the national Wreaths Across America for the Christmas season.
Ron Endler says the group has done the Wreaths ceremonies for many years to honor veterans and plans to do it again this holiday season.
“The one thing we will do in December is Wreaths Across America,” Endler said. “We are really committed to doing that this year.”
The post is planning to do special ceremonies at four area cemeteries with each one meant to honor the different branches of the American military and some individual grave sites of veterans buried there.
The special salute planned for Dec. 19 will begin at the cemetery in Antioch and then move to Katie, Foster and Elmore City.
“We’ll go to the cemetery in Antioch, we’ll play the bugle at 11 o’clock and have a special ceremony and then place the wreaths on veterans’ graves,” he said.
“Then we’ll go do the same thing at the other cemeteries.”
Even though it’s not new Endler believes this time around will be a little more special because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled some activities back on Veterans Day last month.
Any family members with loved ones buried at the cemeteries can honor them by preordering wreaths, which Endler says will be placed at those grave sites during the solemn salutes later this month.
Anyone interested in ordering a wreath can contact Endler at 580-788-4140.
The Wynnewood Historical Society is also again a supporter of the national Wreaths Across America as any veterans buried at Oaklawn Cemetery in Wynnewood can be honored with a wreath.
•••
A representative of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is returning to a pre-virus practice of coming to Pauls Valley twice a month to help veterans with benefit claims.
The veterans service rep will be available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
For more information call 918-397-2560.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.