Members of American Legion Post 202 in Elmore City will be accepting orders for special holiday wreaths through later this week.
As in the past the area post is participating in Wreaths Across America.
The national program recognizes the military service of now deceased veterans by laying wreaths at their gravesites.
Ron Endler of the EC post says the idea behind Wreaths Across America is to “remember, honor and teach” as a way of honoring those who have served.
The deadline to call Endler at 580-788-414 to order a wreath, which includes a $15 cost, is Thursday, Dec. 12.
Post 202 members are planning a special ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the cemetery in Antioch. They will also place wreaths at cemeteries in Elmore City and Katie.
•••
The Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater' production of “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” is at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14 in the PV Junior High auditorium.
Tickets of $10 are available at the PV Chamber of Commerce, Valley Blossom, Toy and Action Figure Museum, Penny's Place, Sooners Home Furnishings or at the door.
• The First United Methodist Church in PV is hosting ECU's Department of Performing Arts for its performance of the classic Nativity story “Amahl and the Night Visitors” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
Donations will be taken, but the off-campus performance is free to the public.
• Fair Oak Pentecostal Church will host a special Christmas program featuring The Teels and Friends at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
The church is 3 miles east of Elmore City on state Highway 29 at the Airline Road intersection. For more call the church at 405-207-8904.
• Young children not in school yet are invited to a special Christmas version of Storytime at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Pauls Valley's public library.
• Pauls Valley's rink with real ice is open daily, subject to weather and bookings, through Jan. 5 at the local train depot. Hours starting Dec. 16 are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Find out more online.
• The Chickasaw Senior Nutrition Site in PV, 109 N. Indian Meridian, will hold a benefit Indian taco sale from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. A bake sale is at 9 a.m. The event will also feature a craft store. Call 207-9034 for more.
