Vet wreaths are to remember

For a group of military veterans in the Elmore City area a wreath program is an important way to remember the service of so many now gone.
Members of American Legion Post 202 in Elmore City are again taking part in Wreaths Across America.
Ron Endler of the post is hoping folks in the area will jump in and get a wreath to honor their lost loved one who served.
“Wreaths Across America is a national ceremony recognizing past veterans,” Endler said.
“We want to remember, honor and teach. We don’t want people to forget these veterans.”
With that in mind Endler said Thursday, Dec. 12 is the deadline for people to contact him at 580-788-4140 to order a wreath or find out more.
One thing for sure is the Elmore City post again plans to hold a special ceremony, this one at the cemetery in Antioch, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
“We’ve done it for years, distributing the wreaths. It’s a national program that puts wreaths on the graves of veterans.
“Everybody across the country does it at the same time. After the ceremony we will put the wreaths in these other two cemeteries,” he said, referring to Elmore City and Katie.
Endler is quick to remind the public the wreaths, costing $15 each, can also be ordered for the gravesites of veterans in any cemetery.
Arrangements can be made to have post members lay the wreaths at these three cemeteries or they can be ordered by someone to honor their own loved one buried at any cemetery.
“If there’s a specific veteran that you want to sponsor just contact me and give me an idea of where the gravesite is,” Endler said.
“I’ve had people from Pauls Valley call me about placing a wreath for a loved one buried in Antioch.
“If it’s a veteran in one of these three cemeteries we’ll take care of it for them. Or if they want to take them somewhere else they can still get the wreaths from me.”
With a little holiday cheer in his voice, Endler adds the wreaths are “beautiful.”
“They’re live, they’re live wreaths, they’re not fake.”
As for the American Legion post in Elmore City, Endler says it remains an active one working to raise the money to send high school students in Elmore City to things like girls state.
