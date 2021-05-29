Veteran salute comes on Monday

Members of Elmore City American Legion Post 202 are planning to continue an annual tradition of offering a salute to fallen veterans on Memorial Day.
Special flag ceremonies are planned at four area cemeteries on Monday, May 31.
Times are set for 10 a.m. at Elmore City Cemetery, 10:45 a.m. at Foster Cemetery, 11:30 a.m at Antioch Cemetery and 12:15 p.m. at Katie Cemetery.
The public is invited to come out and take part in the program meant to honor the service of veterans buried in the cemeteries.
