Veterans to get tasty salute

Staff working in the Garvin County Courthouse are once again inviting military veterans to an appreciation luncheon in their honor.
Courthouse employees, along with the generosity of Sandy Creek Beef, Sheriff Jim Mullett and the expertise of Valley Quality Meats, will once again be sponsoring the special lunch as all retired or active service veterans are invited to come.
The event to take place in the main courthouse lobby is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
•••
The time to sign up for Salvation Army bell ringing in Pauls Valley is now.
Members of local churches, businesses, service clubs, scouting programs and others are needed to ring the bell this upcoming holiday season.
To sign up go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0B44AAA92AA4FD0-salvation1 online.
•••
The next Let’s Talk About It book included in a fall lecture series is “The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd.
John Morris of Lawton is set to lead a lecture on the book on Nov. 10 at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
Supported by Oklahoma Humanities, each of the monthly lectures scheduled in the series are 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday nights at the library.
This series wraps up with a Dec. 8 lecture led by Sharon Burris of Ardmore on the book “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
The library is also bringing back a free meditation class with Tonya now set for a 2 p.m. start on two Sundays – Nov. 13 and Dec. 11.
