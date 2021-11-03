Vets to again get courthouse salute

A tradition is returning to a Garvin County facility next week to give a salute and a thank you to any and all military veterans.
All staff working in the Garvin County Courthouse in Pauls Valley are inviting veterans to an appreciation lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Canceled last year because of the virus pandemic, the luncheon to honor the upcoming observation of Veterans Day will be the main lobby on the ground floor of the courthouse.
•••
Beaty Baptist Church is bringing back its fall festival and inviting the public to come on in for some good old fashioned community fun.
The festival is set to go from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
The event will feature all kinds of food, a chili cook-off, games and fun activities for the kids.
The church, located southwest of Pauls Valley on Airline Road holds the festival simply to “reach out to the community.”
•••
Instead of its regular First Tuesday luncheon the Antioch Community Association and the Antioch ABC-OHCE will together host a traditional Thanksgiving family dinner at the Antioch School building.
The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
All friends, neighbors, relatives and families of Antioch are invited to come bring their favorite side dishes, salads and desserts. Turkey, ham and dressing will be furnished.
Anyone needing more information call 405-444-0398.
•••
Pauls Valley's public library now accepts passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.
U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports by appointment only.
Forms available at the library or visit the official website travel.state.gov for information on documentation required fees, fillable and printable forms and a wealth of other passport and international travel information.”
Call 405-238-5188 to reserve a time.
• The First United Methodist Church in PV is again hosting a weekly after school art program.
Students from the local junior high school across the street are invite to take part in the art and snacks from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday afternoons in the church's fellowship hall.
Like before the virus pandemic, the enrichment program is being led by local artist Perla Goody.
• Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is now seeking sponsors to help kids in need get new shoes.
Sponsors can send $50 donations to RHS, P.O. Box 1254, Pauls Valley, OK 73075 or go to Venmo@RestoredHearts-andSoles.
The mission of Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is to provide the less fortunate people of the community with free footwear.
