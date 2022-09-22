This jump over teachers and others was just part of a stunt preview and safety presentation Thursday morning at PV Elementary School as the full bike show will come at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at BrickFest in downtown Pauls Valley. (PV Democrat photos by Barry Porterfield)
Vintage bike preview
This jump over teachers and others was just part of a stunt preview and safety presentation Thursday morning at PV Elementary School as the full bike show will come at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at BrickFest in downtown Pauls Valley. (PV Democrat photos by Barry Porterfield)
