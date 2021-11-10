Vintage goodies
Obituaries
Lucretta Ann Shebester (Lou), 91, was born on July 11, 1930 at the Murray family farm near Pauls Valley, Oklahoma. Her parents were Willie Mae Conner and Louis A. Murray.
Lance Micheal Martin, 41, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021. Lance was born in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma on November 14, 1979, a son of Ronda (Owens) Lovin and Micheal Eugene Martin.
