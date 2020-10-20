||||
Obituaries
Ted Heath, 74, died October 17, 2020 at Wolfe Living Center in Harrah after a battle with declining health, COVID-19 and pneumonia.
Cara Del Taylor Collins, 55, of Stratford passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home.
Eureta Lee DeArman Smith, 79, of Slaughterville, Oklahoma was born on July 19, 1941 in Maysville, Oklahoma to Ota Bert DeArman and Vera Naomi (Siner) DeArman. God took Eureta home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 after an extended illness.
