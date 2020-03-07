When members of a Pauls Valley civic club gathered back together for the first time in a while they got some reminders about emergencies, especially one on the now worldwide coronavirus outbreak.
Garvin County's emergency management director, Dave Johnson, stepped in as the guest speaker for the Pauls Valley Kiwanis Club during a meeting this week.
The most timely of just about any topic these days is the coronavirus, which has infected thousands of people in more than 70 counties and appears to now be threatening to the U.S. with the death toll rising.
“I've been getting briefs every other day for four weeks,” Johnson said about the virus.
“Coronavirus is not new. What's new is the human to human transfer.
“The federal government, the Center for Disease Control and the health department have been preparing for this for years. Right now people need to remember we're having more deaths in the U.S. from the flu than the coronavirus.”
Johnson said he expects a coronavirus vaccine will soon be available to the public in the U.S.
The Garvin County Health Department is preparing to invite the public to an informational program on the coronavirus at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at the senior citizen center in PV.
As for his job, Johnson said emergency management is something that's changed a lot over the years.
“It used to be known as civil defense. That's evolved into preparing for storms, hurricanes and even terrorist events,” he said.
“What we do is interface with emergency responders in Garvin County and the citizens of Garvin County. What we do is take care of emergency responders and coordinate recovery.
“A storm is an event in the county that may compromise the infrastructure, like roads washing out. My office does assessments of that and then we're in contact with FEMA trying to get reimbursement money.”
Other things are create hazard mitigation plans and organize the training for each of the 12 fire departments in Garvin County with 10 of those being volunteer groups.
He says EMS ambulance services have also changed a bit over time with the Wadley's service covering the Wynnewood, Stratford and Maysville areas, Mercy has Pauls Valley and Elmore City and Lindsay have their own ambulance services.
Another important tip is to be prepared for any emergency situation.
“Don't wait until the day of the threatening weather to discuss what your plans are going to be,” Johnson said.
“It's about how you think what you're going to do. Plan ahead of time to where you're going to take shelter and if you don't have a shelter which room are you going to go to.”
Johnson adds he grew up in Wynnewood as back then their family plan was really for the whole neighborhood.
“We had a cellar in our back yard. When a storm was coming everybody on the block came to our cellar.”
Regardless of the situation Johnson encourages everyone to keep a close eye on the weather, especially since technology continues to get better.
He adds all that weather technology is eventually tested right here in Oklahoma.
“Here is where you get everything – F5 tornadoes, ice storms, floods,” he said.
Even though the high volume of weather forecasts can get a little old and sometimes be off the mark, Johnson says we still need to pay attention.
“We are wore out with the weather coverage, but it is important to stay alert and be weather aware. If the forecast is for bad weather on Tuesday you might think about altering your day on Tuesday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.