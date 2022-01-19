Virus cases force schools to go virtual

With a whole lot of schools closely following the COVID-19 numbers these days Pauls Valley's top administrator is hoping a drop in virus cases is coming soon.
It was a rise in the number of students and staff out of school that led Superintendent Mike Martin to make the decision to close in-person classes at the schools all this week and instead turn to virtual learning from home.
“Hopefully everyone will get well and be ready to go next week,” Martin said on Monday.
“During this week the schools are getting a deep cleaning.”
The numbers alone show why Pauls Valley was among the districts closing the classrooms for a few days during this period as Martin says health officials expected to see a continued rise in cases before the spike slowed down.
The number of PV students out of in-person classes was 209 on Tuesday, Jan. 11, which represents about 15 percent of the more than 1,300 in the local district.
One day later the cases jumped to 228, which comes to about 17 percent, while 18 staff members were unable to report to work.
“The number of staff out were up to 28 and growing,” Martin said about later last week. “It jumped by 50 students in one day.
“I decided we needed more than a weekend to stay ahead of this and avoid any spike in the number of positive cases.”
The actual numbers eventually rose to 24 percent of staff members not making it to school and 29 percent, or 383, of students absent from classes by Friday, Jan. 14.
School was already out this past Monday since it was a holiday in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The rest of the week turned to remote learning for students.
For now the plan in Pauls Valley is to return to in-person classes on Monday, Jan. 24.
Pauls Valley was far from alone as here in Garvin County in-person classes were closed at least one day in nearby districts like Whitebead, Elmore City and Stratford.
