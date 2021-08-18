Virus concerns start new school year

With the new school year already underway there are officials across the state, including Superintendent Mike Martin in Pauls Valley, who have all kinds of concern about how to deal with the continuing virus pandemic.
A mask mandate is not in place as Martin is like a lot of other school administrators focused on how to keep in-school classes and activities safe from a potential reemergence of positive COVID-19 numbers.
“I’m very concerned like many superintendents are because there’s so much unknown,” Martin said.
A higher level of concern came after Martin spoke with other superintendents in the state more worried than most with rising numbers of students testing positive for the virus just as a new school year gets started.
“We can’t contact trace. We can’t ask them if they’ve been vaccinated for COVID. We’re still distancing. We’re still using hand sanitizers. We’re still taking temperatures at the door,” Martin said.
“We’re doing all the things we did last year; we’re just not requiring masks, although we are making masks available to anyone who wants one. There’s a lot of people that are happy they don’t have to wear a mask this year.
“We’re hoping that last year doesn’t happen all over again.”
During a school board meeting last week Martin said there are two school employees in the hospital “right now.”
“We didn’t have that last year.”
The local superintendent is concerned about a repeat of the district being forced to return to remote classes if the virus numbers lead to a temporary shutdown of local schools.
“Virtual learning did not work. They did work in five to 10 percent of our students but not the rest.”
That’s where discussion went to “built in days” off during the 1,000-hour plus class schedule for the school year like the one in Pauls Valley.
“Would we rather try to make those days up? If we close do we do virtual or do we make those days up? I’m not a fan of virtual learning,” Martin said.
If schools are ever closed because of COVID numbers they would be shutdown for 10-day periods.
“We could eat one 10-day shutdown but I don’t know about more than that,” said board Vice President Katie Johnson.
“If we have a second one we would have to look real seriously at virtual,” said board President David Assad.
Martin said he would let teachers know they should be ready for virtual classes just in case that move is ever needed.
“It wasn’t ideal but it still worked in our household,” board member Jesse Alvarado said about last year’s virtual classes.
Although not mandated there will be voluntary COVID-19 vaccination clinics available at school, Martin said.
“People believe very strongly one way or the other. There’s no in-between,” he said about the vaccinations.
Any school plans, including when timely changes are made, will be posted on the school’s online website.
