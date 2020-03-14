The current outbreak of the coronavirus has in recent days stopped pro basketball games, canceled sporting events at various levels, including much anticipated college basketball tournaments all over the country, created chaos in worldwide travel, even emptied shelves in local stores.
As it stands right now, it appears there's one thing COVID-19 might not touch – the regular schedule for schools like those here in Pauls Valley.
PV's superintendent, Mike Martin, was like a lot of school officials on Thursday as he paid close attention to what Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt had to say about possible school closures because of the coronavirus, which has been declared a worldwide pandemic.
After consulting with state health officials Stitt offered the message for schools to return to class after this coming week's spring break.
Martin told members of the local school board earlier in the week that Stitt and others were considering the possibility of ordering a mandatory shut down of government offices and all schools in the state for an additional two-week period following spring break, which in PV and other schools in the area is March 16-20.
The local superintendent was relieved to hear the governor's calming message.
“He's saying stay in school,” Martin told the PV Democrat after Stitt's speech.
“The message is that it's OK. There's no reason to shut down the schools or avoid large gatherings.
“We just need common sense and good hygiene.”
Backing all that up is what Martin says are only three cases in Oklahoma of individuals testing positive for coronavirus with each one quickly contained.
He adds for the schools here in Pauls Valley there hasn't been any increases in absenteeism or any other signs representing a possible health threat to the safety of local students.
“We'll definitely be monitoring this in case things change over the break,” Martin said.
“If I got a message from the health department that said there were cases confirmed in Garvin County we would reassess things. Right now that's not case.”
During a regular school board meeting Wednesday night Martin said it was a bit on the stunning side to get news that a closure of schools all across the state was being considered at that time.
“I can't even wrap my head around this,” he said while addressing board members.
“We have recommendations from the health department, but as a pandemic, we don't have a plan.”
Whether the classroom calendar stays the same after spring break or there are changes later, Martin stresses everyone at all local schools need to stick closely to keeping things safe from the potential spread of any virus.
“We're taking this very seriously,” Martin said.
“We've reminded schools to take proper precautions. We have a tremendous supply of hand sanitizer and Lysol. We're encouraging the kids to use that when they're at school.
“We're taking it very seriously and listening to all the health officials.”
Right now the plan is to return to classes on March 23 after a week off for spring break.
