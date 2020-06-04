The ongoing virus pandemic has resulted in at least two school reunions in the Pauls Valley area being pushed back a year.
Because of COVID-19 the Pauls Valley Alumni Association has postponed this summer’s scheduled gathering for alums.
The reunion is normally held every other year as the next one had been set for June 26-27, 2020.
Now the reunion has been rescheduled for June 25-26, 2021.
The change also impacts the alumni association's program of awarding scholarships to local grads.
PV alums can help by sending donations to Pauls Valley Alumni Association, P.O. Box 956, Pauls Valley, OK 73075. Alums are also asked to keep sending in names, addresses and their graduation year to pvhsgrads@yahoo.com.
•••
Also postponed until next year is an alumni reunion in Paoli.
Originally set for this weekend on June 6, the reunion has been rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The 50-year classes of 1970 and 1971 are expected to be honored at the 2021 reunion.
Classmates who have passed away this year and next will all be remembered “In Memoriam.”
The amount of the scholarship will be determined by the amount of scholarship donations received. Scholarship donations can be sent to Paoli Alumni Association at P.O. Box 387, Paoli, OK 73074.
•••
In other school news, Pauls Valley's graduates for 2020 will get their commencement ceremony now planned for a 9 p.m. start on Friday, June 19 at the PV football field.
Other grad ceremonies scheduled are at 10 a.m. July 11 for both Stratford and Lindsay seniors, 7:30 p.m. July 17 in Maysville, 8 p.m. July 18 in Wynnewood and 9 a.m. July 25 at the Paoli football stadium.
