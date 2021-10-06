Virus recovery now has a number

The city of Pauls Valley has now taken that next formal step to someday start tapping into some of the federal money meant to help with the ongoing recovery from the COVID pandemic.
All five members of the PV City Council had the easy call of voting last week on a resolution that officially opens the door for the city to accept at least a part of the pandemic recovery funds.
The long name is Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for Non-Entitlement Units of Government. The short version is ARPA funds, or American Rescue Plan, as Pauls Valley has been designated to receive just over $1 million to help with pandemic recovery.
“This is the money for coronavirus recovery,” says City Manager James Frizell.
“It will help us in our overall recovery from COVID. We're still reeling from the initial impact of the pandemic.”
Flashing back to March 2020 the virus pandemic hit just about every part of not only America but all over the globe.
That included different levels of shutdowns for local businesses, schools and even municipal facilities as many services went online with residents spending more time at home or out wearing masks because of the pandemic.
During that time a big impact for the city included much lower sales tax revenues with so many people staying home and businesses limiting its services or closing altogether for a time.
For Pauls Valley it also meant furloughs for city employees and city facilities like the Reynolds Recreation Center being shutdown for periods of time.
“This will give us the ability to recover faster from the pandemic,” Frizell said.
There's more good news as Frizell says the local sales tax monies are coming in at higher levels much closer to those before the pandemic.
According to the now approved resolution, the actual total of ARPA funds for Pauls Valley is $1,067,144.
Frizell said half of the COVID recovery money is expected to come PV's way soon with the remainder possibly next year.
“It's taken a long time for the money to become available. We need to be careful with how we spend it,” he said, adding there are some ARPA guidelines and compliance requirements for this money.
“It's for things involving public safety and infrastructure. improvements You can't use it for anything like salaries. This is for public safety; some things like the new radios for the police department.
“We've got to account for it and use the money for things they're intended for. This is above and beyond our regular budget.”
•••
On the county side, the Garvin County Rural Water District No. 1 requested some help this week for a project now being planned.
Specifically, the request is for $325,000 as the project involves new water lines and an upgrade to the district's meter system.
Officials say Garvin County is expecting to receive more than $5 million in the American Rescue Plan funds.
This money can be used to help in the recovery from COVID-19 related costs and for public health and safety projects.
Just last week officials with the Garvin County Rural Water District No. 4 also put in a request for help.
The project there, estimated at around $4.6 million, involves a plan to add 20 miles of water lines to the district's area north and west of Pauls Valley, which includes Paoli and Maysville. Right now there are about 100 miles of lines in the rural water district.
“As of now we have not done anything with that money,” said District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.