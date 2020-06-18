Not surprisingly the scammers are on the prowl even during this unprecedented time with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of those cases are right here in Garvin County as officials are hoping any potential victims can help state authorities in a larger effort to keep track of this fraudulent activity.
Sheriff Jim Mullett says his office has reached out to the state attorney general's office after reports started coming in about false claims of unemployment benefits.
“We're getting a lot of complaints here in Garvin County,” Mullett told the PV Democrat on Thursday.
“We got a hold of the attorney general's office. There have been several thousand fraudulent claims in the state so they put it on a website,” he said about a link designed to help people file reports and learn more about how to avoid becoming a victim of a coronavirus scheme.
According to the sheriff, the way this scam works is people are being notified they've been approved to receive the claims even though they didn't apply.
“They will get a letter in the mail saying they've been approved for unemployment benefits. The problem is they haven't even applied for unemployment,” he said.
“The attorney general's office is the one that is actually looking into these, so they put out a link to help track these fraudulent claims.”
The online link is http://www.oag.ok.gov/coronavirus-fraud-resources as Mullett said anyone who feels they are a victim of unemployment fraud should go there to submit a report.
Along with reporting fraudulent unemployment claims, the link can also be used to find out more about other suspicious activity related to the virus pandemic.
Any Garvin County residents with questions can also call the sheriff's office at 405-238-7591.
