Please drive-thru gets a whole new meaning as Garvin County and state health officials are using it to offer testing for the COVID-19 virus at a site in Pauls Valley.
The county fairgrounds in PV has been chosen as one of the places in the region to hold the drive-thru testing service to check for a virus that's turned just about everyone's life upside down with quarantining and social distancing and closed businesses.
The service is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, or as supplies last, at the fairgrounds on Chickasaw Street.
“We are pleased to offer the drive-thru testing site for local residents who are showing symptoms,” said Regional Administrative Director Mendy Spohn, who oversees the health department for the multi-county region that includes Garvin County.
“There is no charge for testing and insurance is not required. We ask that individuals remain in their vehicle at all times and leave pets at home.”
To be eligible for testing, a person must be 18 or older and currently experiencing a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater, cough or shortness of breath or have been in close contact to someone who tested positive within the last 14 days.
Participants must be able to drive safely through the testing site. No walk-ups or bicycles will be allowed.
A physician’s order is not needed in order to be tested through the health department’s curbside testing option. However, established patients seeking testing are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.
During a meeting earlier this week Dave Johnson, Garvin County's director of emergency management, said it only takes a couple of quick swabs for the tests, which are then sent away to check for the presence of the COVID-19 virus.
“There will be a 48- to 72-hour turnaround for the text results to come back,” Johnson said while addressing all three Garvin County commissioners.
“The state health department will contact those individuals directly that do test positive. They're hoping they can test 50 to 100 people down here.
Johnson adds overall hopes are there could be a peak seen in the virus spread in the next couple of weeks.
“Probably in the next 10 to 12 days we're going to see what it's actually going to be in Oklahoma,” he said on Monday.
He said 1,000 protective gowns have been donated by Covercraft, which will be distributed to fire departments in the county, while so far 900 masks have been delivered with another 1,400 or so on the way.
Johnson said a special code is being created to warn first responders they're responding to a case involving a confirmed positive test for the virus.
“It's still very much a work in progress. We're working hard to protect the first responders.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.