It was not your average drive-thru as a whole host of health officials gathered in Pauls Valley this week to offer anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to be tested for the virus without even getting out of their vehicle.
The PV stop at the Garvin County Fairgrounds was one of a handful in the region over the last few days as county and state health department officials are working to get more people tested for the virus.
Julie Williamson, serving as the health department's public information officer for the region that includes Garvin County, said an important part of these drive-thru testing sites is they provide more information to the people who are working to limit and then stop the spread of the virus.
“This is to get more data so we can get the bigger picture of what's going on,” Williamson told the PV Democrat just minutes before the testing started Wednesday as vehicles were beginning to line up outside the local fairgrounds.
The health department's administrative director for the region, Mendy Spohn, agreed the information from the testing is a big deal.
“We want to get as much data as we can so we know what's going on out there,” Spohn said.
“Anyone tested at this site, whether it's positive or negative, will be contacted by the health department,” she said, adding that will likely come within 48 to 72 hours.
The way the event went was workers wearing protective gear walked up to vehicles lined up around the local Wacker Park circle.
Holding up signs listing a phone number, the workers would then have motorists call as a way of screening them for information related to their virus symptoms. In some cases it was talking through a slightly lowered car window.
“If a person is to be tested they're screened and then allowed to drive-thru to see the nurses,” Williamson said.
“This is if they're having symptoms or they've been in contact with a person who has the virus. I don't think we've had to turn anyone away,” she said about previous testing sites in Ardmore and Duncan with another one scheduled in Ada the day after the PV stop.
Expectations were for around 100 tests in Pauls Valley, while 106 were completed in Carter County and another 120 the day before in Duncan.
Also benefiting the drive-thru testing has been all the planning done by the health department and a number of other agencies in the event of just about any kind of disaster.
“This helps them know how to mobilize services, where there's a lot of cases, where to ship the equipment and how to help hospitals,” Williamson said, while listing out equipment like ventilators, masks, hand sanitizers, gowns and face shields.
“So it's helpful to have all these plans in place and have all these contacts.”
Williamson is quick to stress the most important thing people need to do to be safe is keep their distance during this virus threat.
“We want to remind people to stay home, stay isolated and be safe. People need to treat the symptoms first at home. If the symptoms get severe they should call a physician,” she said.
“If people need testing they can call any health department and set up a time. They can do the testing curbside.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.