A medical group with a site in Pauls Valley is now part of that push to get faster test results for the COVID-19 virus.
Officials with the Southern Plains Medical Group announced this week the opening of a laboratory allowing for quicker test results.
One big difference here is the testing is for anyone, not just those people experiencing symptoms of a virus keeping most of us isolated at home and many without paychecks over the past few weeks.
Hal Brock of Southern Plains says he's seen a number of examples of people being tested for the virus but not able to get results for multiple days. The hope with this lab is to change that.
“Southern Plains has launched a COVID-19 testing laboratory, “Brocks said to the PV Democrat.
“The lab is at our Chickasha location, but all of our locations will have testing capabilities. Our lab allows for us to have the results in 24 hours or less.
“It's open testing. Testing so far has been for people who have been in contact with someone that's infected or those who have shown symptoms. This is open to the public; for people that don't have any symptoms but still want to be tested.”
Brock says the open testing comes at a time when some businesses are starting to open back up on a limited basis and elective surgeries could soon make a return.
“Surgery is starting back up and to have surgery you need to have the testing,” he said.
“Employers may want to have some testing as well with many businesses starting to open back up. Employers will want to know if they're welcoming back staff that are infected. They'll want it to be safe.”
This week's announcement came from Southern Plains' CEO, Len Lacefield, who said the testing will be available at the group's clinics in Chickasha, Pauls Valley, Maysville and Anadarko.
“This has created a unique opportunity for Southern Plains, because we have a high complexity laboratory, we’ve found ourselves in a place to acquire all necessary equipment, reagents, extraction kits, swabs, etc., necessary to establish our in-house COVID-19 testing,” Lacefield said.
“This will allow all patients the opportunity for peace of mind to rule out the possibility of them having COVID-19, which is now a requirement to have a surgery in the state of Oklahoma.
“We have the capacity and supplies at this point to perform an unlimited number of tests. Moreover, since we are doing the tests in-house, meaning the sample doesn’t have to leave the state, we can get the results in most cases in 24 hours or less.”
It was in early January when the Southern Plains group opened an urgent care center in the former emergency room area of what was known for decades as Pauls Valley General Hospital, which shut down its operations back in the fall of 2018.
The group is currently working to make the renovations needed to the building to hopefully get the hospital's license renewed.
Southern Plains officials have for some time been clear about their intentions to reopen a full hospital in PV.
