Virus threat cuts into county fair

The COVID-19 continues to take a bite out of the tradition of the annual Garvin County Fair set for later this month.
This week it was decided exhibits from 4-H students in the county were out because of safety concerns from the virus threat.
The one and only thing it leaves is the livestock show, which for now is scheduled for Aug. 28-29.
“The 4-H leaders have met and voted to cancel the indoor 4-H exhibits,” said Garvin County OSU Extension Director Melissa Koesler. “They're hoping you will allow these entries in next year's fair.
“We recommend all indoor exhibits be canceled and stick strictly with the livestock show.”
All three Garvin County commissioners agreed as they voted during a meeting Monday to add the 4-H exhibits to the long list of activities that won't be a part of the fair.
That includes no exhibits for open class or the Oklahoma Home and Community Education clubs, known better as just OHCE, and no long list of fun activities for kids, which has been a wildly popular part of the fair the last few years.
As it stand now this year's fair will include the show for cattle and pigs on the last Friday of the month and sheep and goats the following morning.
Even that is not totally set as commissioners suggested looking into the possibility of canceling the event altogether as a way to acquire COVID-19 related funding.
•••
A spike in COVID-19 cases last week, much of it centering around some personnel in the Garvin County Sheriff's Office, looks to be calming down after a few days as officials are continuing to limit in-person access to the courthouse.
All indications are those testing positive for the virus, including Sheriff Jim Mullett, are recovering OK and should be back to work soon.
During this week's meeting all three Garvin County commissioners got an update on the situation.
“When we have an employee who's not feeling good we need to ask them to do a swab virus test,” said Dave Johnson, who serves as the county's emergency management director.
“If someone tested positive we need some written release from their doctor before they come back to work.”
As for the courthouse building, not much has really changed since last week's report of Mullett and nine employees in his office, along with Garvin County District Judge Leah Edwards, all testing positive for the virus.
“The courthouse is open for business like it's been the last 90 days,” Johnson said.
“We will limit public access and ask the public to do as much business over the phone that they can. I recommend we continue to limit public access like what we've been doing.”
What that means is there are still drop boxes inside the building's only public access door on the west side of the annex. The public will continue to greeted by a county deputy at that entrance.
Johnson also suggests that each county officer play close attention to the health of the employees in their offices.
“I would ask all elected officials to monitor their crews' temperatures.”
During the meeting Court Clerk Laura Lee requested a return to work days of half staff as a way for employees to socially distance properly in the office she oversees.
Other officers have apparently expressed a similar interest in limiting the time each staff member spends in the office revolving them through on a regular basis during the pandemic.
Lee adds her employees can't work from home because they won't be able to access the security networks of a court clerk's office.
“Each individual elected official can manage their staff they way they feel they need to,” said Carol Dillingham, assistant district attorney for the commissioners.
The court clerk is also part of plans to renovate a couple of office spaces in the courthouse.
Architect Matt Graves said it does look “feasible” to have two courthouse spaces completely renovated and ready for use by the end of the year.
That's important because county officials are hoping the upgrades qualify for COVID-19 related reimbursements.
“I will begin putting together a plan of action,” Graves said.
“Plans are good to go absent some photos. Once we start the work would be pretty quick.”
One area to be renovated is the first floor annex space formerly occupied by the district attorney and county assessor. The plan is to expand the sheriff's office, specifically to provide better medical care in the facility.
The other is a space now used as storage for the sheriff's office, which is to be converted into a small office area for the court clerk's office.
