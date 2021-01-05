Virus vaccines start to get out there

With vaccinations becoming a top priority to combat the COVID-19 virus officials in a region that includes Garvin County are beginning to turn an eye toward bringing some in the public.
Right now vaccination clinics for residents at least 65 years old have been scheduled for some cities in the south central region.
Although the clinics have yet to come to Pauls Valley others area towns – like Ada, Ardmore and Duncan – are starting to see the events on a weekly basis.
“We are excited to provide the vaccine to community members,” said Mendy Spohn, regional administrative director for Oklahoma State Department of Health District 8.
“We are viewing this as our light at the end of the tunnel with the pandemic. We urge all eligible Oklahomans to get the vaccine as soon as it is available to them.
There will be continuing supplies coming into the state, and we will keep adding populations to the eligibility list as soon as we can open it up.”
Weekly ongoing vaccination events in Ardmore, Ada, and Duncan are starting the first week of January.
Smaller events and strike teams are being scheduled in all District 8 counties as supplies and staffing allow. Residents and staff in long-term care facilities will receive vaccination through contracts with CVS or Walgreen’s or from local health departments.
Each week in January, the Health Department will provide vaccinations at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 6pm:
• Tuesdays at the Ardmore Convention Center, 2401 N. Rockford in Ardmore.
• Wednesdays starting Jan. 6 at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex, 1710 N. Broadway in Ada.
• Thursdays starting Jan. 7 at the Stephens County Fairgrounds, 2002 S. 13th St. in Duncan.
The events this week are open to first responders, healthcare workers and Oklahomans aged 65 and up.
Anyone currently under isolation or quarantine recommendations are asked not to attend the clinics.
Online appointments will be available through links on the county health department’s Facebook pages, but walk-ins will also be accepted throughout the day. Plans are underway to reach those who are medically fragile, homebound or unable to walk or sit.
“We definitely have a sense of urgency based on what our medical partners are seeing in the hospitals due to this virus.” Spohn said.
“Please help our healthcare system by continuing to wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance as these are still key components of minimizing the spread of COVID at this time.”
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information or call 211.
