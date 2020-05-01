The prayers of one Pauls Valley man's family and friends might very well have paid off with the best news of all after his battle with the COVID-19 virus came to a triumphant ride home Friday afternoon.
Steve Mayhan probably didn't expect all the fanfare as family members joined forces with law enforcement officers from all over Garvin County to welcome him home after his near month long fight to overcome the deadly virus.
Dozens of supporters gathered in a Pauls Valley parking lot near Interstate 35 as Mayhan was given a celebration parade, complete with a long line of vehicles, during his return home after weeks of hospital stays and COVID-19 treatments.
“I've been fighting for my life, but I'm OK,” Mayhan said from inside his ride as family members briefly stopped to get the parade started down state Highway 19 on the west side of PV.
One of those there waiting with colorful balloons for Mayhan's arrival was a daughter, Stephanie Blankenship.
“This is a welcome home celebration,” she said.
“He had been in the hospital for three weeks and on the ventilator for 12 days. He had pneumonia, and it wasn't going very well.
“Now he's doing real good. He is antsy to come home. He's real weak but ready to come home.”
Blankenship was quick to add her father does have plans to “go back to work when he can.”
For several years Mayhan served as the Garvin County deputy assigned to oversee the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
More recently he took the job as bailiff for Garvin County Associate District Judge Steve Kendall while also serving as a reserve deputy for the sheriff's office.
Neighbor and longtime friend Gladys Stockman said it was really scary when it was first learned that Mayhan had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus several weeks ago.
“Tears started flowing for all of us when we found out Steve had the virus. I didn't think he was going to make it,” Stockman said.
For Mayhan it apparently started with headaches, which led to a trip to the doctor's office and then confirmation he had a virus that's resulted in thousands of deaths all over the globe.
Then came a stint in an Ada hospital, which included 14 days in an intensive care unit with more than 12 of those on a ventilator.
That was followed by 10 days in a rehabilitation center in Shawnee, which is where Mayhan was coming from Friday as his arrival started a parade taking him to his home just east of Pauls Valley.
“Steve is a strong man,” Stockman said. “He didn't know how many friends he has.”
