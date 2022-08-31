Viruses should get your attention

Viruses still relatively new on the block and those around for a while got the facts combined with a few entertaining twists during a Pauls Valley meeting.
Members of the PV Rotary Club had a front row seat for the address by Dr. Lemac Morris, a public health veterinarian with the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
On the discussion menus were a headline-grabber these days, monkeypox, and an oldie but goodie still around and dangerous as ever, rabies.
Morris says the focus is how diseases are transmitted and if they’re transmissible between humans and animals.
Starting out with rabies, he said it’s not as rare in Oklahoma as you might think.
“Rabies is alive and well,” Morris said.
As an example there are around 60,000 deaths from rabies each year worldwide.
In Oklahoma there were only five deaths in 2021 but 50,000 cases of people exposed to rabies.
He’s quick to stress the state health department can help with questions about the possibility of being exposed.
“If I can test the animal then I can rule out exposure completely,” he said, adding the brain and brain stem of an animal is what’s tested.
Although dogs and cats have historically been the source of rabies that’s changed these days.
“Bats and skunks are the reservoirs here in Oklahoma. Be aware of the issue with bats. If you come in contact with a bat or skunk you want to check on the possibility of exposure.
“If you wake up and there’s a bat in the room you should consider that an exposure. If you think you’ve been exposed call this number,” Morris said, while displaying a rabies hotline, 405-426-8710, on a screen.
“If you’ve been bit by let’s say a dog we can help you figure out if that animal was vaccinated, needs to be quarantined.”
Monkeypox appears to be the newest of diseases coming to the public’s attention.
“With this monkeypox there is human to human transmission. Any close contact with someone with a pox lesion, you can get it.
“These new diseases and cases that come there’s a lot to learn about the reservoirs and how it’s transmitted.”
Despite its danger levels Morris says monkeypox is nothing like the recent one that led to a worldwide pandemic.
“Monkeypox is not going to be like COVID,” he said. “It’s not highly aerosol transmitted like COVID.
“You need close, intimate contact, skin to skin. You’re not going to get it by getting into an elevator with someone that has it. COVID was an aerosol.
“It’s going to take skin to skin contact but it’s ever changing. It’s all about the way it’s transmitted.”
As a kind of parting take, Morris said he believes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has gotten a lot of undeserved bad press during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s been a lot on the CDC lately, but they put out lots of information facts. They may not be perfect, but they’re an asset to the country.”
