Visitors flock to museum's return

Families from Oklahoma City and even north Texas were flocking into the Toy and Action Figure Museum as the Pauls Valley attraction opened Friday for the first time in a year.
Still following safety guidelines, the museum in downtown PV was open for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut it and just about everything else down in March 2020.
Masks will be required as the museum has a limit of no more than 20 visitors inside at a time.
For now the plan for the museum is to be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
More on the return of the local Toy and Action Figure Museum will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.