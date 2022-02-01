Visitors focus of COVID-19 bill

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in in the afternoon. Potential for some icing. High 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 15F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.