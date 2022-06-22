Voice is loud in cry for help

A Pauls Valley woman just wants her voice to be heard and story told when it comes to her daily efforts to protect her grandchildren from the smallest and biggest enemies right at home.
Strong emotions flood to the surface when Daphne Chiles talks about the struggles and frustrations she faces each and every day to protect her “grandbabies” from bugs she says were made worse after a spring storm took out one of their apartment's windows.
When talking about all the things she's having to do to protect the youngsters from things like bed bugs and spiders, Chiles' tears start to clamp down hard and the frustration becomes almost unbearable.
It was back in April when a spring storm not only damaged but blew out a bedroom window at the low income Town Oak Apartments where she and her five young grandchildren live on the southwest side of Pauls Valley.
After the storm Chiles says some neighbors not only retrieved the broken window but covered the space with a blanket, which is the bedroom for the children. It was later boarded up but has yet to be replaced.
“She kept saying she'd get someone to come fix the window,” Chiles said about management, adding her frustrations have led to many calls to the apartments' corporate offices.
Then there's the insect problem, which she says was there before the storm but has only gotten worse because of the blanket and board coverings on the window over the last several weeks.
“I did not know it was bed bugs. I've been reporting it, all kinds of bugs were coming in. The window played a big role in it. It made it worse; everything out there came in here.”
Chiles does say exterminators have come to the apartment, but the bugs are still quick to return as she's constantly doing her own spraying, especially in the bedroom areas.
“This is bed bugs, all day, all of my life and I'm feeling frustration with management,” she said, while pulling up photos of the bites suffered by the children.
“I'm frustrated because nobody is coming to help my babies. It's running me ragged thinking about this all day.
“It's getting worse and worse. It's child abuse not getting the kids some help. Every day I'm crying.
“Sometimes I'm up all night watching my babies. I'm doing like that all night long,” she said, while making a gesture like she's wiping something off her arm.
Management officials could not be reached to offer more details about the normal process to address these types of situations at the local apartment complex.
