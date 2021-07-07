Vote is for local utility franchise

Pauls Valley voters have an election coming up in a few days that some may not even know is on the summer calendar.
Voters with registrations inside of Pauls Valley's city limits will get the chance to mark their ballots for an election on the renewal of a local utility franchise in place for years now.
On the ballot for a July 13 election is the renewal of a local franchise agreement with Oklahoma Natural Gas.
Local voters approved this same agreement in 1996 for a 25-year period, which allows ONG to distribute natural gas in Pauls Valley.
“It's a renewal of a franchise for another 25 years,” City Manager James Frizell said.
“This will allow them to operate within the city limits. It's a non-compete franchise, which means competitors are not allowed to come in and operate.”
There are a number of franchise agreements for the different utility services offered in town, he said.
A two-day in-person absentee voting period is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 8-9 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse.
•••
Another election will follow in a few weeks – this one to decide who will be the next Garvin County commissioner for District 1 on the western side of the county.
The election will be Sept. 14 as Republican Larry Chandler of Lindsay, now serving in an interim role, and Democrat Kevin Foraker of Maysville – are on the ballot.
The winner will replace the now retired longtime commissioner, Kenneth Holden, who stepped down back in February.
•••
Many summer activities in the Pauls Valley area haven't returned because of the COVID pandemic. However, local programs continue to make food available to kids during this time away from the classroom.
The summer food program in Pauls Valley is set to continue with free snacks and lunches for kids 18 and younger from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
A Mobile Meals on Wheels bus providing five days worth of snacks and lunches continues to make local stops every Wednesday through the month of July. The schedule of stops is:
• 10 to 10:20 a.m. – PV High School.
• 10:25 to 10:45 a.m. – Compassion Church Youth Building, 309 East Charles.
• 10:50 to 11:10 a.m. – Comanche Lane.
• 11:15 to 11:35 a.m. – Garvin County Health Department/Chapel Ridge.
• 11:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. – Jackson Elementary School.
• 12:10 to 12:30 p.m. – Town Oak Apartments.
• 12:35 to 12:55 p.m. – Ruth Circle Trailer Park.
A summer snacks program is also available at Pauls Valley's public library.
"The summer months can be scary for the one in four Oklahoma children who live with food insecurity," said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank.
"We are proud to have partners in 23 counties across central and western Oklahoma providing crucial nutrition to children this summer."
