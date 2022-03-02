Vote set for Sunday liquor store sales

It didn’t take much discussion for all three Garvin County commissioners to decide the voters should have the final say on whether or not to allow liquor stores in the county to sell alcohol on Sundays.
Commissioners Randy Chandler (District 1), Gary Ayres (District 2) and Mike Gollihare (District 3) voted last week to allow the Garvin County measure to be on the ballot for a primary election in late June.
Their decision came after a plea from Wynnewood liquor store owner Kelie Knowles who simply asked for commissioners to place the measure on the ballot rather than having residents go through the process of a citizens’ petition.
“I would ask that you put this on the ballot,” Knowles said to commissioners during a regular weekly meeting.
“To get it on the ballot we could also do a petition. Either way I think it would be worth putting on the ballot.”
If voters do pass the measure during a summer election it would allow liquor store sales from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays in Garvin County.
“I think we should put in on the ballot and let the voters decide,” Ayres said moments before all three commissioners gave their OK for the issue to go before all voters in the county.
Knowles, who just weeks ago stepped in as the new owner of the In The Spirit liquor store in Wynnewood, said the measure would even the playing field for liquor stores in Garvin County.
Those stores currently can’t sell alcohol on Sundays, which is allowed in competing grocery and convenience stores.
“No one has ever asked this before,” Knowles said about asking for this issue to be placed on an election ballot.
“I’ve had multiple inquiries about this. People have asked me if we are going to open Sundays and why not be open on Sundays.
“We have a lot of people in town with the turnaround and some of them are asking about it,” she said, referring to employees coming in to work at the refinery in Wynnewood.
“I haven’t heard a lot of opposition to this. We just want to compete with other stores in town that do sell on Sundays, like grocery stores and gas stations.”
It was back in 2016 when Oklahoma voters passed State Question 792 meant to modernize the state’s liquor laws.
That led to grocery and convenience stores being able to sell high-point beer and wine in 2018.
It also allowed liquor stores to sell refrigerated beer for the first time.
However, those same liquor store owners still believed at the time it was unfair those other stores were allowed to sell alcohol on Sundays while their establishments had to remain closed.
That changed for seven Oklahoma counties in March 2020 when voters there did approve measures allowing the Sunday sales at local liquor stores.
Knowles did add she didn’t believe there was a current city ordinance in Wynnewood on this issue but she plans to approach the local city council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.