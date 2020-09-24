With 2020’s big election day not that far away officials are encouraging voters to make sure their registration information is in order.
The first thing to remember is Oct. 9 is the deadline to update that information or register for the first time in order to be eligible for the general election on Nov. 3.
One way to do that is to tap into an online feature to not only get registered but get updated on the things coming for the election.
Another is to check with the Garvin County Election Board in Pauls Valley.
“We encourage voters to use the official OK Voter Portal or contact their county election board to confirm their voter registration,” said state Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.
With the state’s online portal voters can complete a voter registration application, request absentee ballots, verify voter registration information, view voting districts, find polling places, view sample ballots and check the status of absentee ballots.
For the upcoming election the deadline to submit a request for mailed absentee ballots is 5 p.m. Oct. 27.
Other things that can be done is change a political affiliation or residence or mailing address for a voter.
•••
A number of races are on the November ballot, including one pitting Garvin County District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres against challenger David Kennedy.
On the far western side of the county the race for the District 43 State Senate seat has Republican Jessica Garvin, who this summer defeated incumbent Paul Scott, and Democrat Terri Reimer on the ballot.
Going for the District 4 seat in the U.S. House of Representative are Republican incumbent Tom Cole, Democrat Mary Brannon and Libertarian Bob White.
It's Republican incumbent Todd Hiett and Libertarian challenger Todd Hagopian in a race for state corporation commissioner.
Then there's the race so many are focused on – the one for the White House.
On the ballot are Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence against Democrat Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen and three Independent teams – Jade Simmons and Claudeliah Roze, Kanye West and Michelle Tidball and Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard.
Also on the ballot are a couple of state questions and a number Oklahoma judges and justices.
