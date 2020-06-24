Elections in two Garvin County cities now look set for later in the summer as an even bigger vote comes much sooner – a primary election on Tuesday, June 30.
Late last week four candidates all signed up to run for mayor in Wynnewood, while a school bond election in Stratford pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic is returning.
Mayoral candidates in Wynnewood are G.A. Tucker, 59, Dusten Canady, 28, Shayne Winkler, 46, and Anne Giltner, 47.
The Stratford issue totaling $620,000, if passed by at least 60 percent support, will address a number of school facility improvements, such as to the district's agriculture building and show barn, baseball and softball fields, along with new heat and air conditioning equipment at the elementary school.
Both of those elections are now scheduled to come on Aug. 25.
All precincts in Garvin County are open Tuesday, June 30 as voters will be asked to follow safety and distancing procedures for the in-person voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We'll be asking each voter to follow the guidelines for safety,” said Garvin County Election Board Secretary Gayla Dean.
“That'll be basic distancing from each other and wearing a mask will be highly recommended. We'll have them available there at the precincts.
“We're in these unchartered waters with the virus, so everybody will have to stay safe, protect themselves and follow some type of safe distance from each other.
“We'll have people there guiding the voters to keep safe distances. I hope people will remember to stay safe when they come to vote.
“It should go off really well as long as everyone just pays attention to safety and keep a safe distance from each other. I would ask them to stay distanced apart the best they can.”
Early in-person absentee voting at the election board in the county courthouse is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 25-26 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
In Garvin County the race for sheriff is the top draw as four candidates, all Republicans, are on the ballot.
Sheriff Jim Mullett, appointed to the office in 2019 after several years as undersheriff, is set to face three challengers – Tony Rust, Shane Rich and Dan Deal.
On the local front other elections also now scheduled for Tuesday are a school board race in the Elmore City-Pernell district, a sales tax vote for street improvements in Wynnewood and a city council race in Lindsay.
Also on the ballot is State Question 802 proposing an expansion of Medicaid coverage in Oklahoma.
A number of state and congressional races will also be on Tuesday's ballot.
U.S. Senator
Democrat – Elysabeth Britt, Abby Broyles, Sheila Bilyeu and R.O. Joe Cassity Jr.
Republican – Incumbent Jim Inhofe, JJ Stitt, John Tompkins and Neil Mavis.
U.S. Representative – District 4
Democrat – John D. Argo, David R. Slemmons andMary Brannon.
Republican – Incumbent Tom Cole, James Taylor, Trevor Sipes and Gilbert O. Sanders.
State Senator – District 13
Republican – Incumbent Greg McCortney and Carisa Roberson.
State Senator – District 43
Republican – Incumbent Paul Scott, Kaity Keith and Jessica Garvin.
State Representative – District 20
Republican – Incumbent Sherrie Conley and Steve Herburger.
State Representative – District 42
Republican – Incumbent Cindy Roe and Nicole Stevens.
Corporation Commissioner
Republican – Todd Hiett and Harold D. Spradling.
Garvin County precincts include:
• Bill Mitchell Complex in Lindsay.
• REC Multipurpose Center in Lindsay.
• Erin Springs Baptist Church.
• Maysville Methodist Church.
• Paoli Senior Citizens Center.
• Beaty Baptist Church on Airline Road southwest of PV.
• Elmore City Community Building.
• Hennepin Community Building.
• Donihoo-Colley Complex in PV.
• Trucks Unlimited, I-35 and SH 29.
• PV Methodist Church.
• Bosa Center in PV.
• Wynnewood Senior Citizens Center.
• Stratford Housing Authority Building.
• Walker Fire Department.
