Voters get first deadline of year

It's a new year for voters in Garvin County as the first election related deadline for 2023 comes later this month.
The next election day for some will be in February, but the deadline to be registered to vote is Jan. 20.
The last day to submit the form requesting a mailed absentee ballot is Jan. 30. Applications requesting the mailed ballots are available online at the state election board's website or at the Garvin County Election Board office in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
For Garvin County the Feb. 14 school election includes a school board race in Maysville and school bond issue in Paoli.
The three candidates going for a school board office in Maysville are John Winans Williams, Matthew Cunningham and April Wood.
On the same ballot are a couple of propositions for a school bond issue in Paoli.
The first proposition has $165,000 for new heating and cooling units for places like a school activity center in an old church building donated to the school and the school's basketball court.
It also includes $60,000 for new computers and any other technology needs, such as computer servers.
A second proposition is to allow the Paoli district to purchase a new mid-size, 52-passenger school bus. The total here is $140,000.
Passage of the propositions, which require at least 60 percent support, does not result in any tax increases for Paoli landowners.
The school board races with two candidates won't go to the voters until April.
The races are Sandy Arroyo and April Brown going for a two-year unexpired term in Whitebead, David Dellin and Carl Stevens in Elmore City-Pernell and Larry Winn and Jessica Parker in Lindsay.
There is also a three-day filing period for municipal offices scheduled for Feb. 6-8.
