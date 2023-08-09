Voters have time before deadline

Voters in Pauls Valley and the Maysville School District have until Friday, Aug. 18 to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to cast a ballot in elections next month.
That date is Sept. 12 as in Pauls Valley it’s a city council race between incumbent Jocelyn Rushing and challenger Matt Huggans.
For Maysville voters it’s a $305,000 school bond issue with funds meant to address three needs.
One is $100,000 for a gym floor, while that same total is listed for a remodel of all school restrooms in Maysville.
There’s also $105,000 for classroom furniture.
All school bond issues require at least 60 percent support to pass.
Also a part of the election is a Canadian Valley Tech Center bond issue.
Garvin County election officials said individuals who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.
Those who aren’t registered or need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, Aug. 18.
Any applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed after the election date.
Registration forms are available at the Garvin County Election Board in Pauls Valley or online at www.elections.ok.gov.
Voters interested in having absentee ballots mailed to them have until 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 to apply.
Officials say any registered voter may vote by absentee ballot in any election in which he/she is eligible to vote.
However, a voter must be registered and reside at an address within the geographical boundaries of a school district or a municipality to be eligible to vote in school district or municipal elections.
It is not necessary to give a reason for voting absentee.
