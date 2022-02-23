All three Garvin County commissioners agreed voters should decide whether or not package liquor stores can sell their products on Sundays.
During a regular meeting Tuesday the trio of Randy Chandler (District 1), Gary Ayres (District 2) and Mike Gollihare (District 3) voted to allow the measure to be on the ballot for a primary election in June.
Their vote came after Wynnewood liquor store owner Kelie Knowles asked for the measure to go before voters from the commissioners rather than having to go through the process for a citizens' petition.
If voters do pass the measure it would allow the liquor sales from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. More details will come later in the PV Democrat.
Because of continued dry conditions outside a ban on outdoor burning in all of Garvin County is still in effect.
The ban in place since Dec. 13 means most burning, including landowners using a trash barrel to dispose of trash, is not allowed even on their own property.
It also prohibits outdoor campfires or bonfires and only allows gas or charcoal cooking in a grilling receptacle conducted over a non-flammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Activities like welding, cutting torches and grinding will be allowed only with specified safety precautions in place.
The Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to host a legislative luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
The event's special guests are elected lawmakers coming to speak on a variety of issues and their legislative priorities for the current session that started this week.
Expected to attend are state House and Senate members who have districts that include parts of Garvin County, along with staff members from Congressional offices.
The general public is invited to attend as Punkins BBQ & Catfish will provide the lunch, a BBQ buffet.
Admission is $5 per person, payable in advance or at the door. Seating is limited, so early registration is encouraged.
A Polar Plunge event for the multiple-county Fun Country area is set for Saturday morning, Feb. 26 at the Pauls Valley Waterpark, which is part of the Reynolds Recreation Center in Wacker Park.
Registration is set to start at 9 a.m., while the plunges into the chilly water should get going at 10 a.m.
The event is meant to raise money for Special Olympics athletes in Garvin County and throughout the state.
To be a part of the plunges or to donate funds, go to sook.org online.
