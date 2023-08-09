Ambulances should keep rolling just fine in Pauls Valley after city council votes Tuesday night that include a way to help pay for the higher cost of the service.
The group voted to stick with Mercy E.M.S. in the operation of local ambulance services and to establish a new subsidy fee for all water meters in Pauls Valley.
The new fee, expected to start in September, will basically come to $6 a month for local residential users and $12 monthly for businesses and commercial water accounts.
Revenue from this new water subsidy will go toward paying the Mercy ambulance bid of $725,000 a year with those costs going up three percent each of the next couple of years.
More on the ambulances and new water subsidy fee will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
