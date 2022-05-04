Voting precincts get new touch

A couple of voting precincts in Garvin County are being shut down because of redistricting done every 10 years.
Closed precincts include Beaty Baptist Church southwest of Pauls Valley on Airline Road and the Bill Mitchell Complex in Lindsay.
Also being closed is the sub-precinct at the Paoli Senior Citizens Center, although the main precinct in the center will remain open for elections.
These changes have already been made as new voter identification cards are being mailed to all voters impacted by the new precinct lines.
The new list of voting precincts in Garvin County is:
No. 1 – REC Multi-purpose Building in Lindsay.
No. 3 – Erin Springs Baptist Church.
No. 5 – Maysville Methodist Church.
No. 6 – Paoli Senior Citizens Center.
No. 7 – Trinity Baptist Church in PV, 108 Loftin Lane.
No. 8 – Valley Christian Church in PV, 2001 S. Walnut.
No. 9 – Elmore City Community Building.
No. 13 – Hennepin Community Building/Fire Station.
No. 15 – PV Methodist Church, 401 N. Willow.
No. 16 – Truck Unlimited, NE corner at I-35 and SH 29.
No. 17 – Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut.
No. 18 – Bosa Center in PV.
No. 20 – Wynnewood Senior Citizens Center.
No. 25 – Walker Fire Department.
There are also sub-precincts at the Elmore City Community Building and Trinity Baptist Church.
A single Garvin County race is set for the June 28 primary election as current Associate District Judge Steve Kendall will go up against challenger Laura McClain, who is an assistant district attorney in Garvin County.
Also on the primary ballot is a measure to allow liquor stores in Garvin County to sell alcohol from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Two state representatives with districts that include Garvin County are set to receive challenges in the primary election.
District 42 state Rep. Cindy Roe has a Republican challenger in Matthew Huggans, while Democrat Steve Jarman of Pauls Valley will face the winner in the Nov. 8 general election.
Incumbent state Rep. Tammy Townley of District 48 will go against Republican challenger April Brown in the primary vote.
The voter registration deadline for the primary election is June 3. Requests for mailed absentee ballots need to be made no later than June 13.
