Walking a new path

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: March 23, 2023 @ 9:03 pm
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 71 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CLEVELAND GRADY LINCOLN MCCLAIN OKLAHOMA POTTAWATOMIE IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PONTOTOC SEMINOLE IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA COAL HUGHES JOHNSTON MARSHALL IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA CARTER GARVIN JEFFERSON LOVE MURRAY STEPHENS IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN TEXAS ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX WICHITA WILBARGER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADA, ARCHER CITY, ARDMORE, BLANCHARD, CHANDLER, CHICKASHA, COALGATE, CROWELL, DAVENPORT, DAVIS, DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLDENVILLE, HOLLIDAY, KINGSTON, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY, LAWTON, LINDSAY, MADILL, MARIETTA, MEEKER, MOORE, MUNDAY, NEWCASTLE, NORMAN, OKLAHOMA CITY, PAULS VALLEY, PRAGUE, PURCELL, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEMINOLE, SEYMOUR, SHAWNEE, SHEPPARD AFB, STROUD, SULPHUR, TEMPLE, THACKERVILLE, TISHOMINGO, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA, WELLSTON, WETUMKA, WEWOKA, WICHITA FALLS, AND WYNNEWOOD.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma, east central Oklahoma, southeast Oklahoma, southern Oklahoma and southwest Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Pontotoc and Seminole. In southeast Oklahoma, Coal and Hughes. In southern Oklahoma, Garvin, Murray and Stephens. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo and Comanche. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
