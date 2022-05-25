Walking in the true steps of history

It was more than just a field trip as in the latter stages of this past school year a group of Pauls Valley students not only studied a horrific part of Oklahoma’s past – they actually walked in the very places where it happened.
For freshmen students in Courtney Green’s Pre-AP English I class the project was to read and study the novel “Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham.
It’s a fictional book but one that dives deeper into the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in the historic Greenwood District, also called the Black Wall Street.
The project went far beyond just reading as a grant from the Pauls Valley Foundation for Academic Excellence gave students the chance to bus up to Tulsa and “experience living history” by walking through the novel’s setting.
The field trip came back on a chilly day in late March, while the horrors of the massacre unfolded nearly 101 years ago to the day.
“This was one of the most amazing educational experiences I have been a part of in 24 years of teaching,” Green said in a chat about the trip and what it meant.
Her feelings about the experience is far from what she thought at the start when she decided to add this project to the class.
“I did not know what the kids would think about it,” she said about a fictional book that’s based on the actual tragedy of so many lives being lost or terrified in the destruction of a then thriving Black community.
“After a while the kids would come to class debating it. Both boys and girls fell in love with the book. They looked at the history of the event versus what the book showed. They found the book was incredibly realistic. We were in this for weeks, and the kids were so involved.”
They soon became even more involved as three other books and various newspaper stories were brought into the project. The idea was to try and determine what had actually happened in the racially motivated massacre, since few had talked much about it over the years and some newspapers of the time vastly underreported the facts of the incident.
Then came the day of the field trip as students had worked in advance to plan out all the locations they wanted to visit.
One stop turned out to be an impactful one for students as they saw the same Vernon AMC Church where many Black residents sought refuge from the white mob during the event.
There they came across the church’s minister, who took time away from his work feeding the homeless in Tulsa to talk to students and give them a tour of the church.
“He said he would always make time for young people, especially if they want to learn,” Green said.
As it turns out, that same minister grew up in Greenwood and as a child heard a whole lot of stories from the church’s minister, C.R. Tucker, in 1921.
“He said the minister at the time would tell his stories, like pointing over to a place saying that was Mable’s house. He said they would sit on her porch and watch rich people walk by, which means white people. That’s the way it was back then.
“Later some of my students said they couldn’t believe he talked to ‘me.’”
Unfortunately on the day of the field trip a museum on the massacre was closed. However, that led them to a cultural center, where they met Dr. Yolanda Jones, a direct descendant of Emmett Till.
Till was a Black teenager brutally murdered in 1955 while in Greenwood, Mississippi.
The murder served as an early impetus of the coming civil rights movement.
While taking it all in Green said some of her students would later tell her “they know what it feels like to be different and how people can be treated and the injustice.”
While there they saw groups of homeless people out on a freezing day. When going into one restaurant students made the decision to give $10 of the project’s excess money to a homeless man just outside.
That motivated students to donate $250 from the grant funds to the Vernon church visited earlier in the day and its food program.
“I came home and I cried with happiness,” Green said.
“I was listening to their conversations. It was a collective experience as they were connecting the book to the experience.
“You can’t put a price on that.”
The teacher says she plans on having her next group of students study this novel and possibly take the same field trip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.